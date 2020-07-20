Sections
Home / India News / UP: Devotees celebrate Somvati Amavasya in Prayagaraj

UP: Devotees celebrate Somvati Amavasya in Prayagaraj

“A wife offers prayers for the well being of her husband. It is believed that if a woman follows these rituals, her husband will be immortal,” said Sarita Pandey after tying a raw yarn 101 times around a Banyan tree.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 12:22 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Prayagaraj Uttar Pradesh

Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe. (ANI)

Devotees celebrated Somvati Amavasya on the third Monday of the Hindu Sawan month in Prayagraj on the banks of the Ganga river.

Speaking to ANI, Nita Devi at the banks of Ganga river said, “As a part of the ritual, I am fasting and have come here to take a dip in the Ganga. I have offered prayers asking for the long life of my husband as Parvati did for Shiva, according to Hindu beliefs.”

“A wife offers prayers for the well being of her husband. It is believed that if a woman follows these rituals, her husband will be immortal,” said Sarita Pandey after tying a raw yarn 101 times around a Banyan tree.

Pandey said, “Women offer prayers for the well being and long life of their husbands.”



Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe.

While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is celebrated predominantly in the North Indian states.

It is believed that on “sawan ke somwar” (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 vaccine results to be out today, Lancet editor’s tweet creates buzz
Jul 20, 2020 13:41 IST
Law actor Ragini Prajwal: ‘I don’t see myself running around trees’
Jul 20, 2020 13:39 IST
Thane: Civic authorities deploy 50 personnel in marketplaces to discourage overcrowding
Jul 20, 2020 13:38 IST
ENG vs WI Live Score: When will England declare?
Jul 20, 2020 13:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.