UP extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 30 with phased relaxations outside containment zones

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An elderly man carrying a child in his arms during in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, May 30 2020. (HT Photo )

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the lockdown till June 30, while easing restrictions in a phased manner outside containment zones.

“Religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls will reopen from 8th June, state’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Awasthi said that all government offices will operate with 100% workforce. Staggered timings will be followed- 9 am to 5 pm, 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm.

The announcement comes a day after the Centre released guidelines on lockdown 5.0 which has been billed as ‘Unlock 1’.