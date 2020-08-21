Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / UP: FIR lodged against SDM for thrashing people

UP: FIR lodged against SDM for thrashing people

A case was lodged against SDM Ashok Chaudhary on the basis of a written complaint by Rajat Chaurasiya who alleged that the officer had thrashed and verbally abused him, SHO Ubhaon Police Station, Yogendra Bahadur Singh said.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:16 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Ballia Uttar Pradesh

Two videos of the Bilthara Road SDM beating up youths went viral on the social media on Thursday following which some of the victims lodged a complaint with the police. (ANI)

Police lodged an FIR against a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) here on Friday, a day after he was suspended for beating people on the pretext of enforcing a drive to wear face masks amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

A case was lodged against SDM Ashok Chaudhary on the basis of a written complaint by Rajat Chaurasiya who alleged that the officer had thrashed and verbally abused him, SHO Ubhaon Police Station, Yogendra Bahadur Singh said. The matter is being investigated, the SHO said.

Two videos of the Bilthara Road SDM beating up youths went viral on the social media on Thursday following which some of the victims lodged a complaint with the police.

Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Thursday suspended Chaudhary and attached him with the Revenue Board. In the complaint, Chaurasiya alleged that he and his brother Ashu were sitting inside a shop on Chaukiya turn when the SDM reached there along with his guards and started beating them and aslo used foul language.  He also claimed that the officer dragged them on the road because of which his brother, who is a B.Tech student suffered injuries.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

9 personnel deployed for Lalu Prasad Yadav’s security test positive for Covid
Aug 21, 2020 15:21 IST
Covid-19: Institutional isolation must for 50-plus patients
Aug 21, 2020 15:11 IST
Subramanian Swamy asks Centre to postpone JEE, NEET
Aug 21, 2020 15:02 IST
Two tropical storms expected to form at opposite ends of Caribbean
Aug 21, 2020 15:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.