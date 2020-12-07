Sections
UP forms high-level team for security of Covid-19 vaccine storage areas

The team comprises the chief secretary, additional chief secretary (home), additional chief secretary (health) and additional chief secretary (medical education)

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday formed a high-level team of officers for managing the safety and security of Covid-19 vaccine storages, once it is available, across the state. The development comes a day after Yogi asked for “EVM strongroom kind of security” for the vaccine storage areas and scaling up the state’s vaccine storage capacity to 230,000 litres.

The team comprises the chief secretary, additional chief secretary (home), additional chief secretary (health) and additional chief secretary (medical education). Yogi took the decision and formed the committee at the second meeting in two days dedicated to vaccine preparedness.

Also read | Govt readying vaccine cold storage at airports

“The government is fully committed to protecting people of the state from the infection and all possible efforts are being made,” he said at the meeting held at his official residence.

On Saturday, the chief minister had asked officials to scale up vaccine storage capacity by December 15 from the current 90,000 litres to 230,000 litres. He had also discussed establishment of cold-chain maintenance, building a force of vaccinators and training them before any vaccine become available.

