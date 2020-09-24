UP gave maximum number of jobs during Covid-19 lockdown: Report

A total of 110,000 people were given employment under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) during the coronavirus lockdown, from April to August, Live Hindustan has reported.

During this time, Uttar Pradesh emerged as the state which gave employment to the highest number of people in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, under the PMEGP. A total of 14,616 people were given jobs in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir generated the second-highest number of jobs--11,064 people in the Union territory were given jobs.

Here are employment figures of some other states, till August 31: Bihar (3,168), Haryana (3,008), Uttarakhand (2,344), Jharkhand (1,336) and Delhi (72).

The employment figures from last year are as follows: Uttar Pradesh (48,960), Jammu and Kashmir (42,840), Bihar (17,768), Haryana (16,232), Uttarakhand (14,752), Jharkhand (12,352) and Delhi (744).

The figures were given by the Union MSME ministry in Lok Sabha. While 110,000 jobs have generated thus far in the financial year 2020-21, 533,000 lakh jobs were generated in 2019-20. 587,000 and 387,000 people got jobs in 2018-19 and 2017-18 respectively.