UP government plans a new film city: All you need to know

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced the plan to set up a new film city in Noida on Friday. (ANI File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath last week announced that his government is working towards setting up the country’s biggest film city. The site of the new project will be in Gautam Buddha Nagar district (better known as Noida).

Noida already boasts of a film city in its 16A sector which houses many film production companies and offices of media houses.

Adityanath has instructed officials to search for a suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan.

The new film city

The ambitious project will provide a good space for shooting of films and other programmes.

UP BJP secretary Chandramohan said that the film city would generate revenue, bring in employment and also help showcase the state’s rich heritage.

“There are vast untapped spots with pristine natural beauty and though film city has been talked about for long, it is now, that the project has got a move on,” he said.

A better alternative

According to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, the proposed film city will provide a bettwr alternative for filmmakers.

The project will give a boost to tourism and help bring in more talent, according to state government.

The preparation

The Greater Noida authority has scrapped the night safari project for the proposed film city. The authority is set to request the Uttar Pradesh government to give necessary approvals paving way for starting the work at the site without any delay because it has 550 acres land available for this purpose.

“As per the land use norms we can allow construction of studios on 200 acres of land with ground plus maximum eight floors above it and rest will be green in this dedicated city. At least 8 lakh square metres area can be developed for shooting as per initial estimates paving way for the best suited location for film making,” said Bhooshan.