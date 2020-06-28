Sections
Home / India News / UP Governor Anandiben Patel given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh

UP Governor Anandiben Patel given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh

Tandon, 85, has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lucknow since June 11.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:51 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh during the absence on leave of incumbent Lal Ji Tandon, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement on Sunday.

Tandon, 85, has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lucknow since June 11.

“The President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, during the absence on leave of Lal Ji Tandon,” the statement said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Woman’s body found stuffed inside bed box in Sonepat
Jun 28, 2020 23:23 IST
Boxer Vikas Krishan ‘pro training’ himself for Tokyo Olympics
Jun 28, 2020 23:22 IST
No let-up as Haryana sees 402 fresh cases, tally nears 14,000
Jun 28, 2020 23:19 IST
Chandigarh education dept’s ₹17 crore fund disbursal to colleges questioned
Jun 28, 2020 23:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.