Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / UP Governor launches Safe City Project, a women’s safety campaign, in Lucknow

UP Governor launches Safe City Project, a women’s safety campaign, in Lucknow

The Governor spoke while inaugurating the ‘Safe City Project’, a 180-day-long campaign under which the police and other departments will work towards safety of women.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 15:53 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi, Press Trust of India

'' UP Governor Anandiben Patel '', at Vidhan Sabha,Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. [ Photo by Dheeraj Dhawan / Hindustan Times ]

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday said the movement of women police personnel in Lucknow will inculcate a feeling of pride and safety for women in the city here.

The Governor spoke while inaugurating the ‘Safe City Project’, a 180-day-long campaign under which the police and other departments will work towards safety of women.

In a statement issued here, the UP Raj Bhavan said the Governor flagged off 100 pink scooties and 10 four-wheeler police vehicles. Lucknow is among eight cities in the country selected for the ‘Safe City Project’.

The central government has approved the project for Lucknow at a total cost of Rs 194 crore with an aim to strengthen security of women in public places.

Patel said, “Crime against women is increasing, and in this scenario, the responsibility of society increases. If the schemes meant for woman are not properly implemented, they will lose their importance. Till such time that women are dependent on others socially or monetarily, they will be exploited. The women have to become empowered.” She also said, “There are people with criminal and perverted mindset, who derive pleasure by committing crime. Girls are harassed while going to schools. It is because of these people that women do not feel safe in the family. Police must identify these people, and act before they could commit crime.” The UP Governor also said that the responsibility of the universities and educational institutes is not confined only to admission, teaching, examination and results. “Discussions should also be held as to whether the daughters are safe or not, and whether they have information about their rights,” she said.

Throwing light on the ‘Safe City Project’, Additional Director General of Police (Women and Child Security) Neera Rawat said, “The cost of the projects is shared between the Centre and the state in 60:40 ratio. These vehicles have first-aid kit, flashlights and other facilities. The women personnel will combat crimes against women, which will make them feel secured.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
Oct 17, 2020 15:27 IST
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Oct 17, 2020 12:56 IST
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Oct 17, 2020 14:57 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Robin Uthappa on fire as Royals break shackles
Oct 17, 2020 15:56 IST

latest news

Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Oct 17, 2020 15:53 IST
UP Governor launches Safe City Project, a women’s safety campaign
Oct 17, 2020 15:53 IST
Laghushanka review: Film offers an escapist solution for a complex problem
Oct 17, 2020 15:45 IST
Under 800,000 active cases in India for 1st time, experts have a word of caution
Oct 17, 2020 15:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.