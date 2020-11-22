Sections
UP govt checked cow slaughter, smuggling: CM Yogi Adityanath

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 04:26 IST

By HT Correspodent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state government has taken adequate steps to protect cows in the state. He said the government not only succeeded in preventing cow slaughter but also effectively checked their smuggling to other states and countries.

“The cows were even being sent to other countries before I took over as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. It was a challenge before me to protect the holy animal which I did to my full ability,’‘ Adityanath said.

He said the steps taken to protect stray cattle too have borne fruits and about 524,000 cows are kept in government-run shelters, while more than eight lakh of them have been housed in ‘Kanha Upvan’, the cow shelters being run by local bodies in the state.

Speaking at a book release function at his official residence on Saturday, the chief minister also underlined the religious importance of cows.

