Home / India News / Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests

Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests

Amid nationwide outrage against the lawlessness of Uttar Pradesh that witnessed back-to-back incidents of atrocities against women in Hathras and Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh Chief...

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 16:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The UP government is committed to protect every mother and sister of the state, Yogi Adityanath tweeted. (Photo by Rajesh Kumar / Hindustan Times)

Amid nationwide outrage against the lawlessness of Uttar Pradesh that witnessed back-to-back incidents of atrocities against women in Hathras and Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said exemplary punishments will be given to those who even think of disrespecting women.

“The UP government is committed to protect every mother and sister of the state,” the chief minister tweeted. “This is our promise,” the CM added.

 

The opposition chorus demanding the resignation of Yogi Adityanath became louder after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday were arrested on their way to Hathras. On Friday, a Trinamool delegation which was going to hathras to meet the family members of the deceased Dalit woman was manhandled by UP Police.

Slamming the Yogi government, BSP chief Mayawati demanded resignation of the CM. “I urge the Central government to send him to his place - Gorakhnath Math. If he doesn’t like the temple, he should be given the task of Ram Temple construction,” Mayawati said.

Committed to women's safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Oct 02, 2020 16:17 IST
