Sections
Home / India News / UP govt recommends CBI probe in Kanpur lab technician’s kidnapping and murder case

UP govt recommends CBI probe in Kanpur lab technician’s kidnapping and murder case

Sanjeet Yadav went missing on the evening of June 22. His sister Ruchi had alleged negligence and delayed action by Kanpur Police since beginning of the investigation.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 12:35 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The state government had suspended 10 policemen, reportedly for negligence in the case. (Representative Photo)

After facing major embarrassment over alleged negligence and delayed action from the police, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday recommended probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with kidnapping and murder of lab technician Sanjeet Yadav in Kanpur.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, Awanish Awasthi, confirmed that the UP government has decided to recommend CBI enquiry in the case. He said the recommendation has been done on the request of Yadav’s family to ensure that they are satisfied with investigation.

The state government had earlier suspended 10 policemen, including woman IPS officer Aparna Gupta, who was posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) South, Kanpur, the then Circle Officer Govind Nagar Manoj Gupta, and the then inspector of Barra police station Ranjeet Rai as well as sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar, reportedly for negligence.

The government had also deputed Additional Director General (ADG) rank police officer BP Jogdand to conduct an enquiry about the controversy over paying ransom amount to kidnappers reportedly in consultation with the police.



Yadav went missing on the evening of June 22. His sister Ruchi had alleged negligence and delayed action by Kanpur Police since beginning of the investigation.

She had even alleged that her family arranged Rs 30 lakh after getting ransom call from kidnappers on June 29 and delivered the amount to them as per the instructions from Kanpur Police. The cops had planned to catch the kidnappers if they turned up to collect the money. Ruchi said the police’s plan failed as the kidnappers easily disappeared after collecting the bag.

The police later arrested five kidnappers, including four friends of the lab technician but couldn’t recover the ransom amount and find Yadav, who had been murdered by that time. The police claimed that the kidnappers revealed that they had strangled the lab technician to death on the intervening night of June 26 and 27 when he reportedly tried to flee from their captivity and thereafter made the ransom call on June 29.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Telangana records 66,677 cases, 540 deaths
Aug 02, 2020 13:36 IST
Friendship Day 2020: Netizens shower wishes and dedicate memes for friends
Aug 02, 2020 13:32 IST
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
Aug 02, 2020 13:31 IST
Posts flood Internet as people wish their pets on Friendship Day
Aug 02, 2020 13:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.