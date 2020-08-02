UP govt recommends CBI probe in Kanpur lab technician’s kidnapping and murder case

After facing major embarrassment over alleged negligence and delayed action from the police, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday recommended probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with kidnapping and murder of lab technician Sanjeet Yadav in Kanpur.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, Awanish Awasthi, confirmed that the UP government has decided to recommend CBI enquiry in the case. He said the recommendation has been done on the request of Yadav’s family to ensure that they are satisfied with investigation.

The state government had earlier suspended 10 policemen, including woman IPS officer Aparna Gupta, who was posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) South, Kanpur, the then Circle Officer Govind Nagar Manoj Gupta, and the then inspector of Barra police station Ranjeet Rai as well as sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar, reportedly for negligence.

The government had also deputed Additional Director General (ADG) rank police officer BP Jogdand to conduct an enquiry about the controversy over paying ransom amount to kidnappers reportedly in consultation with the police.

Yadav went missing on the evening of June 22. His sister Ruchi had alleged negligence and delayed action by Kanpur Police since beginning of the investigation.

She had even alleged that her family arranged Rs 30 lakh after getting ransom call from kidnappers on June 29 and delivered the amount to them as per the instructions from Kanpur Police. The cops had planned to catch the kidnappers if they turned up to collect the money. Ruchi said the police’s plan failed as the kidnappers easily disappeared after collecting the bag.

The police later arrested five kidnappers, including four friends of the lab technician but couldn’t recover the ransom amount and find Yadav, who had been murdered by that time. The police claimed that the kidnappers revealed that they had strangled the lab technician to death on the intervening night of June 26 and 27 when he reportedly tried to flee from their captivity and thereafter made the ransom call on June 29.