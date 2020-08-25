Sections
Home / India News / UP govt suspends two senior IPS officers over corruption charges, fraud

Both the cops—DIG (rules and manuals) Dinesh Chandra Dubey, Lucknow, and DIG, provincial armed constabulary, Agra, Arvind Sen are promotee IPS officers of the 2003 batch. While Sen is due to retire in January next year, Dubey will superannuate six months after Sen.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 00:12 IST

By Rohit K Singh, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The STF probe had revealed that the fraudsters, who operated from a Vidhan Sabha secretariat room, had allured Indore businessman Manjit Singh Bhatia alias Rinku with a government contract worth Rs 292.14 crore, took a commission of around Rs 9.72 crore between March 2018 and March 2019. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday suspended two senior IPS officers for their alleged involvement in corruption and links with fraudsters involved in duping people on the pretext of providing them government contracts, said home department officials.

In a press note issued by the home department, Sen was suspended for his alleged links with the racketeers involved in duping people on the pretext of giving contracts by the animal husbandry department.

The racket involving a Noida-based senior journalist, a self-proclaimed journalist of Lucknow, some Vidhan Sabha secretariat employees and some outsiders was unearthed by an UP special task force (STF) on June 16 this year after the arrest of seven people in this connection.



The STF probe had revealed that the fraudsters, who operated from a Vidhan Sabha secretariat room, had allured Indore businessman Manjit Singh Bhatia alias Rinku with a government contract worth Rs 292.14 crore, took a commission of around Rs 9.72 crore between March 2018 and March 2019.

However, when the promise remained unfulfilled, Bhatia was issued a life threat allegedly by a criminal and was also warned of being framed for fraud by an IPS officer.

A senior home department official said an enquiry was set up against Arvind Sen whose alleged links were established with the racket kingpin Ashish Rai, senior TV journalist Anil Rai and self-proclaimed journalist AK Rajeev.

The official said further probe also revealed involvement of Dinesh Chandra Dubey in taking money promising people to provide government contracts.

He said the home department had received a complaint for discrepancies and making of profit in the name of assuring allotment of contracts for construction of bus stations in Bareilly and Kaushambi, buildings for the physically challenged in Lucknow besides hostels in Rae Bareli and Hathras.

