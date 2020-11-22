UP govt to test people coming from Delhi amid rise in Covid-19 cases

An Indian health worker removes his personal protection equipment after taking nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 during random testing of people in front of a shop at Delhi-Noida border on the outskirts of New Delhi. (AP)

The Uttar Pradesh government officials on Sunday said they will be testing people travelling to the state from the national capital amid the coronavirus disease outbreak

“We will be testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. We are discussing on the number of people allowed to attend wedding or event,” UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari told ANI.

The country’s worst hit city New Delhi has been witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks in what has been called as the third wave of Covid-19 in the national capital. States like Maharashtra have said that they are contemplating travel curbs on people travelling from Delhi in order to avoid transmission of infection to their states.