Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / UP govt to test people coming from Delhi amid rise in Covid-19 cases

UP govt to test people coming from Delhi amid rise in Covid-19 cases

The country’s worst hit city New Delhi has been witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks in what has been called as the third wave of Covid-19 in the national capital.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 16:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An Indian health worker removes his personal protection equipment after taking nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 during random testing of people in front of a shop at Delhi-Noida border on the outskirts of New Delhi. (AP)

The Uttar Pradesh government officials on Sunday said they will be testing people travelling to the state from the national capital amid the coronavirus disease outbreak

“We will be testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. We are discussing on the number of people allowed to attend wedding or event,” UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari told ANI.

The country’s worst hit city New Delhi has been witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks in what has been called as the third wave of Covid-19 in the national capital. States like Maharashtra have said that they are contemplating travel curbs on people travelling from Delhi in order to avoid transmission of infection to their states.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Nov 22, 2020 15:54 IST
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Nov 22, 2020 14:34 IST
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Nov 22, 2020 14:37 IST
Why US judge termed Trump’s legal claim as ‘Frankenstein’s Monster’?
Nov 22, 2020 16:16 IST

latest news

Colleges may be shut if coronavirus cases rise: Karnataka Health Minister
Nov 22, 2020 17:18 IST
50 trains to run from new Yog Nagri railway station in Rishikesh during Kumbh
Nov 22, 2020 17:12 IST
Kartik Aaryan announces Dhamaka on 30th birthday, see pic
Nov 22, 2020 17:10 IST
Sub-zero temperatures across Kashmir; coldest night of season in Srinagar
Nov 22, 2020 17:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.