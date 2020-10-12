Sections
UP govt wants courts to expedite hearing of POCSO Act, crime against women cases

In the letter, Awasthi has informed the high court that the state government will launch a special campaign for the safety and security of women from October 17.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 02:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Despite the working of courts getting adversely affected due to Covid-19, a total of 1,835 cases of crimes against women were disposed of between January 1 and September 30. (FILE PHOTO.)

The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the registrar general of the Allahabad high court to issue directives to all courts to expedite the hearing of cases related to the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) and also cases of crimes against women.

Additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi has written a letter to the registrar general in this connection.

In the letter, Awasthi has informed the high court that the state government will launch a special campaign for the safety and security of women from October 17.

He also informed the high court that despite the working of courts getting adversely affected due to Covid-19, a total of 1,835 cases of crimes against women were disposed of in courts between January 1 and September 30. During this period, 151 accused were convicted under the POCSO Act, he said.

