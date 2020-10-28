Sections
UP govt will bear all expenses of NEET topper Akansha Singh’s graduation studies, says CM Adityanath

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 18:06 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to construct a road leading to her house besides assuring that the state government would extend all possible help to the brilliant student. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday felicitated Akansha Singh, who scored 100 per cent marks in the recent NEET 2020 examination, terming her as a role model for all girls.

While congratulating Akansha, who is a native of Kushinagar district of the state, the Chief Minister announced that the entire expenditure of her graduation level studies along with fooding and lodging would be borne by the state government, a government spokesman said.

He also directed the chief secretary of the state to write a letter to the officials concerned for declaring Akansha Singh as the first-ranker jointly along with Soyeb Aftab of Odisha, who had also scored 100 per cent marks but was declared to be the first-ranker, as per the rules.

The chief minister also asked officials to construct a road leading to her house besides assuring that the state government would extend all possible help to the brilliant student.

Terming Akanksha as a role model for all girls, the CM congratulated her parents and members of the family.

She has achieved her target through hard work and perseverance, the chief minister added.

