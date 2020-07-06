Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / UP hospital offers Covid-19 negative report for Rs 2,500, licence suspended

UP hospital offers Covid-19 negative report for Rs 2,500, licence suspended

Meerut CMO Rajkumar said, “In the video, a man from the hospital can be heard saying that he can arrange COVID-19 negative report and the person can get operation or other things done.”

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 06:53 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) shows a blood sample from a resident, while conducting tests for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in the neighbourhood of El Tejar, in La Paz, Bolivia on July 5, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )

The licence of a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has been suspended after a video showing its staff member providing fake Covid-19 report had gone viral.

“A video had gone viral in Meerut. We have registered a case in this regard. We have suspended the licence of the nursing home. Today, we have sealed it also. Strict action will be taken against anybody who will do something like this in this time of crisis,” said Anil Dhingra, District Magistrate, Meerut.

In the video, the person can be heard saying that they provide Covid-19 negative report for Rs 2,500, Dhingra stated.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage



Meerut CMO Rajkumar said, “In the video, a man from the hospital can be heard saying that he can arrange COVID-19 negative report and the person can get operation or other things done. We have identified the man. We have suspended the licence of the hospital and an FIR has been registered.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Fitness levels today are a lot better’: Hogg backs Kohli to surpass Sachin
Jul 06, 2020 07:44 IST
Android malware Fakesky uses fake messages to spy on you
Jul 06, 2020 07:43 IST
Nepal power sharing talks fail to end crisis
Jul 06, 2020 07:43 IST
Several monuments to reopen today: Time slots, separate entry and exit points
Jul 06, 2020 07:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.