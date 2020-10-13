Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / UP lawyer shoots dead elderly parents during morning prayer

UP lawyer shoots dead elderly parents during morning prayer

Lalta Prasad Gangwar (76), a retired teacher, and his wife Mohini Devi (70) were at prayer around 5 am when their son Durvesh Gangwar came to their home in Bahroli village and started hurling abuses at them.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 15:12 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bareilly

A lawyer allegedly shot dead his parents over a property dispute while they were at prayer in their home here on Tuesday, (REUTERS (Representative Image))

A lawyer allegedly shot dead his parents over a property dispute while they were at prayer in their home here on Tuesday, police said.

Lalta Prasad Gangwar (76), a retired teacher, and his wife Mohini Devi (70) were at prayer around 5 am when their son Durvesh Gangwar came to their home in Bahroli village and started hurling abuses at them. He beat them up and accused them of taking his brother’s side and then fired at them, killing the couple on the spot.

“Accused Durgesh Gangwar was angry with his parents over the division of property. He used to say that his parents had given a bigger share of the property to his brother Umesh and helped him in every possible way,” Senior Superintendent of Police of Bareilly Rohit Singh Sajwan said. Sajwan said the police suspect a property dispute behind the crime.

Durgesh stays with his family at Teachers’ Colony in Meerganj here.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Oct 13, 2020 14:19 IST
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Oct 13, 2020 16:03 IST
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Oct 13, 2020 12:35 IST
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
Oct 13, 2020 16:03 IST

latest news

Haryana JJP leader Nishan Singh tests positive
Oct 13, 2020 16:00 IST
This kitty has no time for its hooman’s sneezes and is letting him know so
Oct 13, 2020 15:59 IST
MP CM inaugurates 145 newly constructed educational buildings worth Rs 487 crores
Oct 13, 2020 15:56 IST
Most U.S. LGBT+ students face homophobic or transphobic abuse
Oct 13, 2020 15:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.