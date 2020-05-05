Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / UP legislator, 12 aides booked for violating lockdown curbs

UP legislator, 12 aides booked for violating lockdown curbs

The Uttar Pradesh government sought to distance itself from the incident, saying the Independent MLA was neither authorised by chief minister Yogi Adityanath nor by the state government to visit Uttarakhand.

Updated: May 05, 2020 06:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun/Lucknow

Police use lathis to disperse people outside a liquor shop in New Kondli, Mayur Vihar Phase III in New Delhi . (Mohd Zakir/HT Photo )

Uttar Pradesh MLA Amanmani Tripathi and 12 of his associates were arrested in Rishikesh for allegedly violating lockdown restrictions and let off subsequently on bail, officials said on Monday.

“On Sunday, Tripathi, along with his supporters, was stopped by policemen at Gauchar area ,” said a senior police officer. “They had a pass for 9 people but were 12, that too in three cars when only two passengers along with a driver are allowed,” said Ashok Kumar, director general (law & order).

