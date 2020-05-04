UP MLA with 11 people en route to Badrinath booked for lockdown violation

The police didn’t allow Aman Mani Tripathi and his followers to pass citing the closure of portals of Badrinath shrine after which they had to return. (HT Photo)

Independent Uttar Pradesh MLA Aman Mani Tripathi and his 11 supporters were booked for allegedly violating lockdown rules on Sunday night while trying to visit Badrinath shrine in Uttarakhand in a motorcade of three cars, said officials.

“On Sunday, Tripathi, along with his supporters, was stopped by policemen on lockdown duty at Gauchar area when he was on his way to Badrinath shrine,” said a senior police officer requesting not to be named.

The police claimed that the Nautanwa MLA misbehaved with them when he was stopped.

“On being stopped by the police he confronted them and the health workers at the barricade. He also misbehaved with them while showing a pass issued by a senior bureaucrat of the Uttarakhand government stating that they should be allowed to visit the shrines to perform last rite rituals for CM Yogi Adityanath’s father, who had passed away recently,” said the official.

The police, however, didn’t allow them to pass citing the closure of portals of Badrinath shrine after which they had to return.

Later in the night, at around 11 pm, they were stopped by Muni ki Reti police, in Tehri Garhwal district, which booked Tripathi and his supporters.

“Tripathi and 11 others were booked for violating the lockdown norms under relevant Disaster Management Act. Also, they had a pass for only 9 people but were 12 that too in three cars when only two passengers along with a driver are allowed,” said Ashok Kumar, director general (law & order).

Tripathi was asked to leave the state border, which he did under the supervision of the police, the official added.