UP panchayat polls 2020: Amethi Police prepare blueprint for safe conduct of polls

Police in Amethi have prepared a blueprint for safely conducting the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls in the district, which will now be held next year, according to a report on Monday. Under the blueprint, every beat constable has been directed to prepare a village tour report in which every little detail regarding a village shall be recorded, HT’s sister publication Hindustan reported.

The report will contain details like the population of a village, the status of the population on religious grounds, names of gamblers and alcoholics, history-sheeters, those accused of serious crimes, number of temples and mosques, liquor shops etc, according to Hindustan. A copy of the report will be maintained by the SP’s office as well.

Here’s all you need to know about the UP panchayat polls:

1. The state election commission will publish the final voter list for the polls on December 29. This is a confirmation that, as expected, the panchayat polls will not take place this year, as earlier scheduled, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2. Booth-level officers (BLO) started conducting door-to-door visits from October 1 to check the voter list. The exercise will continue till November 12.

3. Names of those who have turned 18 since the last panchayat polls, in 2015, or will attain this age by January 1, 2021, will be added to the voter list. Names of those who have passed away in this duration, as well as duplicate voters, will be removed.

4. Voters can be get added to the voters’ list also by applying online. This can be done from October 1 to November 5 by downloading application forms from the commission’s official website sec.up.nic.in. Door-to-door visits will be conducted from November 6-12 to check these applications.

5. Draft voter list will be published on December 6 and voters can check for their names and other details till December 12. In this period, people can also raise objections to the draft voter list.

6. These claims and objections will be inspected from December 13 to December 19 and the final voter list published on December 29.