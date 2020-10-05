Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / UP panchayat polls 2020: Amethi Police prepare blueprint for safe conduct of polls

UP panchayat polls 2020: Amethi Police prepare blueprint for safe conduct of polls

The Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls will now be held next year in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The state election commission will publish the final voter list for the polls on December 29.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 14:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)

Police in Amethi have prepared a blueprint for safely conducting the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls in the district, which will now be held next year, according to a report on Monday. Under the blueprint, every beat constable has been directed to prepare a village tour report in which every little detail regarding a village shall be recorded, HT’s sister publication Hindustan reported.

The report will contain details like the population of a village, the status of the population on religious grounds, names of gamblers and alcoholics, history-sheeters, those accused of serious crimes, number of temples and mosques, liquor shops etc, according to Hindustan. A copy of the report will be maintained by the SP’s office as well.

Here’s all you need to know about the UP panchayat polls:

1. The state election commission will publish the final voter list for the polls on December 29. This is a confirmation that, as expected, the panchayat polls will not take place this year, as earlier scheduled, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2. Booth-level officers (BLO) started conducting door-to-door visits from October 1 to check the voter list. The exercise will continue till November 12.



3. Names of those who have turned 18 since the last panchayat polls, in 2015, or will attain this age by January 1, 2021, will be added to the voter list. Names of those who have passed away in this duration, as well as duplicate voters, will be removed.

4. Voters can be get added to the voters’ list also by applying online. This can be done from October 1 to November 5 by downloading application forms from the commission’s official website sec.up.nic.in. Door-to-door visits will be conducted from November 6-12 to check these applications.

5. Draft voter list will be published on December 6 and voters can check for their names and other details till December 12. In this period, people can also raise objections to the draft voter list.

6. These claims and objections will be inspected from December 13 to December 19 and the final voter list published on December 29.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
Oct 05, 2020 14:27 IST
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
Oct 05, 2020 14:17 IST
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Oct 05, 2020 15:39 IST
2 CRPF men killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pampore
Oct 05, 2020 15:40 IST

latest news

No-reservation diners are restaurants’ latest problem amid covid
Oct 05, 2020 16:07 IST
JEE Advanced results 2020: Shubh Kumar, Aakriti emerge as Bihar toppers
Oct 05, 2020 15:59 IST
Nobel Prize 2020: Who are Harvey J Alter, Michael Houghton, Charles M Rice?
Oct 05, 2020 15:59 IST
We have taken first step to restart football activities: Praful Patel
Oct 05, 2020 15:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.