Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / UP Police on alert over farmers’ protest

UP Police on alert over farmers’ protest

The police headquarters issued directives to all district police chiefs to make necessary arrangements to avert any law and of order problem

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 08:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow Hindustan Times

A policeman at Chajjarsi toll plaza, where farmers are camped in protest against three new farm laws, in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The state Uttar Pradesh Police have sounded an alert over yet another protest called by farmers’ unions on Monday, said police officials.

The police headquarters issued directives to all district police chiefs to make necessary arrangements to avert any law and of order problem.

Commissioner of police (Lucknow) DK Thakur held a late night meeting with police officers to issue directives regarding arrangements to ensure peace during the farmers’ protests.

A senior police official said the protests on Monday could be more widespread after farmers failed to leave their mark on two previous occasions on Saturday and December 8 (Bharat Bandh call).

The Bharat Bandh, called by various farmer unions against three central agricultural laws, drew a mixed response in UP on Tuesday even as about 1,300 people were detained by police to avert law and trouble.

Markets and offices remained largely open while Samajwadi Party, Congress, RLD and Left parties’ workers and some other unions held protests in several districts and even held up a train in Prayagraj.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
by Shishir Gupta
Farmers to fast for a day, gathering at Singhu swells
by HT Correspondents
Key farmer leader favours talks, says ‘goalposts shifted’
by Zia Haq
24x7 RTGS payment system available from today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Amitabh wishes Remo D’Souza a quick recovery
by HT Entertainment Desk
In UP, BJP plans outreach meet with farmers amid protests against agri laws
by HT Correspondent
14 dead in migrant shipwreck between Venezuela and Trinidad
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Gorkha faction issues veiled threat to TMC, caution against Bimal Gurung
by Pramod Giri | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.