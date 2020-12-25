Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / UP Police provide security to Aligarh man receiving threats after conversion

UP Police provide security to Aligarh man receiving threats after conversion

“We have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the man. He has alleged that he is being threatened by some people so we have deployed security at his residence,” said Aligarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime, Arvind Kumar.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 15:47 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni, Lucknow

Karamveer, a resident of Aligarh, who had recently converted to Hinduism and was earlier known as Qasim, has alleged that he is being threatened. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Police has provided security to a man who was allegedly receiving threats after he converted to Hinduism.

Karamveer, a resident of Aligarh, who had recently converted to Hinduism and was earlier known as Qasim, has alleged that he is being threatened.

“After I converted, I and my family are being threatened. I need police protection,” Karamveer said.

On his complaint, the Aligarh police have given him protection. “We have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the man. He has alleged that he is being threatened by some people so we have deployed security at his residence,” said Aligarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime, Arvind Kumar.



Karamveer adopted Sanatan Dharma with his children on December 20.

The case has been registered at the Delhi Gate Police station.

Karamveer and his wife Anita got married a few years ago according to Hindu rituals and also registered their marriage in court. “Even after several years of marriage we both were following our own religion,” he added.

Alleging threat to the life of Karamveer, his wife Anita stated that some people are trying to pressurise him to renounce his new faith.

“My husband is receiving repeated threats. Some people are asking him to renounce his recently-acquired religion. We are getting life threats and have not gone home for 5 days,” Anita added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
by HT Entertainment Desk
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Act of terrorism’: BJP after party worker assaulted by PDP leader
by HT correspondent

latest news

How Amir planned Kohli’s dismissal in CT 2017 final
by hindustantimes.com
31- year- old man shot dead in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Wknd exclusive: Ira Mukhoty writes of purdahs and the pandemic
by Ira Mukhoty
Daniel Pearl’s kin praise Pak govt for challenging release of his murderers
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.