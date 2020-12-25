UP Police provide security to Aligarh man receiving threats after conversion

Karamveer, a resident of Aligarh, who had recently converted to Hinduism and was earlier known as Qasim, has alleged that he is being threatened. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Police has provided security to a man who was allegedly receiving threats after he converted to Hinduism.

Karamveer, a resident of Aligarh, who had recently converted to Hinduism and was earlier known as Qasim, has alleged that he is being threatened.

“After I converted, I and my family are being threatened. I need police protection,” Karamveer said.

On his complaint, the Aligarh police have given him protection. “We have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the man. He has alleged that he is being threatened by some people so we have deployed security at his residence,” said Aligarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime, Arvind Kumar.

Karamveer adopted Sanatan Dharma with his children on December 20.

The case has been registered at the Delhi Gate Police station.

Karamveer and his wife Anita got married a few years ago according to Hindu rituals and also registered their marriage in court. “Even after several years of marriage we both were following our own religion,” he added.

Alleging threat to the life of Karamveer, his wife Anita stated that some people are trying to pressurise him to renounce his new faith.

“My husband is receiving repeated threats. Some people are asking him to renounce his recently-acquired religion. We are getting life threats and have not gone home for 5 days,” Anita added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.