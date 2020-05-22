UP Police receive threat against chief minister Adityanath on WhatsApp, case filed

The Uttar Pradesh Police received a message on WhatsApp where a person threatened to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “with a bomb”.

The message was received by social media cell of UP Police’s integrated emergency response centre UP112 on Thursday midnight. The sender accused the chief minister of being anti-Muslim.

The police lodged an FIR against unidentified person under Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) Section 505 (1)(b) for causing fear or alarm to the public to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquillity, Section 506 for threat to cause death and Section 507 for using anonymous communication for issuing threat.

Inspector of Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar police station, Dheeraj Kumar, had lodged an FIR. He mentioned in the FIR that the threat message was sent at UP-112 WhatsApp number 7570000100 at 12.32 am on Thursday. He said the UP-112 authorities informed the police station and further probe in the matter is on.

Additional Director General of UP-112, Asim Arun, confirmed recieving the threat message to eliminate the chief minister on WhatsApp.

Adityanath, meanwhile, set up a revolving fund of Rs 218.49 crore on Thursday for over 35,000 families to promote self-employment.

This fund under the Rural Livelihood Mission, will help those engaged in sewing, embroidery, production of disposable plates, spices, masks, an official spokesman said.

A revolving fund is continually replenished as withdrawals are made.