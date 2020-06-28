UP’s Covid 19 recovery rate at 68% against national average of 58.5%, 606 new cases on Sunday

Railway technicians modify a train coach into an isolation ward for the treatment of COVID-19 affected patients in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 606 new Covid 19 positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infections to 21,549. However, the state has fewer active cases than most at 6,679 since more than double that number of patients--14,808 have been discharged so far, while 660 patients have succumbed to the disease, according to the data released on Sunday by state principal secretary, health, Amit Mohan Prasad.

Uttar Pradesh is among the top 10 worst-affected Indian states along with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

It is also one of the top states with the highest percentage of recoveries from the disease. In absolute numbers, Maharashtra with 84,245, Delhi with 49,301, Tamil Nadu with 44,094 and Gujarat with 22409 are the only states ahead of Uttar Pradesh’s recovery tally of 14,808.

On Saturday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had commended the state officials for reaching the capacity to daily test 20,000 samples for the disease mark and set a new target of 25,000 tests each day, an official said.

The state health department officials on Saturday said that they are working on a plan in western Uttar Pradesh districts to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

The six districts of Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Hapur account for 26.74% of total cases and 28.65% deaths in UP, according to state control room figures of June 26.

While the state has claimed to have gained considerable success in its coronavirus containment efforts, the opposition has not been very impressed. Samajwadi Party leader and party national president Akhilesh Yadav had, a few days ago, told Hindi daily Hindustan that the UP government is not conducting enough number of Covid-19 tests and its claims of having 1 lakh beds for treatment of the infected was misleading.

“Coronavirus disease will never peak in the state of Uttar Pradesh because the honourable chief minister of the state is not getting enough tests conducted. How is it possible to assess when the disease is going to peak if enough tests are not conducted. Look at Delhi, they are going to conduct tests,” Akhilesh said drawing a comparison.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been working tirelessly to contain the spread of the virus and has presented an example to others.

“The way Uttar Pradesh has shown courage, wisdom and has succeeded and tackled corona by handling the situation, it is unprecedented and praiseworthy,” he had said during the launch of Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Yojana.