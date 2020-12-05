UP’s Dandupur railway station to be renamed as Maa Barahi Devi Dham

Sections
Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 10:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Yogi Adityanath has initiated the process to give recognition to local religious and spiritual sites while respecting public aspirations. (PTI (Representative Image))

The Dandupur railway station situated between Pratapgarh and Badshahpur on Lucknow-Varanasi rail section will now be named Maa Barahi Devi Dham.

The Union government has given its consent after which Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath gave his nod to the renaming of the railway station.

Giving this information on Twitter, the Chief Minister’s Office posted that a notification would be issued in this regard after getting approval from the chief minister.

There has been a long-standing demand to change the name of Dandupur railway station in Raniganj tehsil of Pratapgarh.



Yogi Adityanath has initiated the process to give recognition to local religious and spiritual sites while respecting public aspirations.

Many express and passenger trains, including Kashi-Vishwanath Express, Rae Bareli-Jaunpur Express, Lucknow-Varanasi Intercity, and other trains have a halt at Dandupur railway station.

There is a temple of Maa Barahi Devi in Parasrampur village, six kilometres from the railway station and an annual fair is organised there that is visited by a large number of devotees.

Many railways stations have been renamed so far. Allahabad Junction is now known as Prayagraj Junction, Allahabad City was renamed as Prayagraj Rambag, Allahabad Chhioki has been changed to Prayagraj Chheoki and the name of Prayagghat has been changed to Prayagraj Sangam.

In October 2017, the name of Mughalsarai Junction, which is a prominent station in Uttar Pradesh near Varanasi, was changed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.

