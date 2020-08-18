UP’s minister of state for health Atul Garg tests positive for Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh’s minister of state for health Atul Garg is seen in this file photo. Garg has said he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). (Atul Garg/Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh’s minister of state for health Atul Garg said on Tuesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease and asked those who met him to get tested for Covid-19.

“I had my RTPCR test on August 15, which came negative, but I tested positive in the repeat test at 9 o’clock last night,” Garg tweeted in Hindi.

“Whoever met me between August 16 and 18, should ideally get the test done. For any kind of help, you can talk to me or my colleague Rajendraji, Ajay Rajput too!” he added.

Two ministers from the state, Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, recently succumbed to the viral disease and more than a dozen have tested positive for Covid-19.