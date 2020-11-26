UP’s new export policy focuses on doubling farmers’ income, boosting agricultural exports

The new export policy aims to promote development and competitiveness in the field of exports, provide necessary export-related assistance and services to export subsidiaries. (Representational Photo/Bloomberg)

The new export policy envisages simplification of the export process, early disposal of export-related forms of various departments of the state through a single-window system and troubleshooting exporters’ problem by the Export Promotion Bureau, development and promotion of Make in UP and Make in India brands.