UP’s new export policy focuses on doubling farmers’ income, boosting agricultural exports
Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 14:09 IST
The new export policy envisages simplification of the export process, early disposal of export-related forms of various departments of the state through a single-window system and troubleshooting exporters’ problem by the Export Promotion Bureau, development and promotion of Make in UP and Make in India brands.