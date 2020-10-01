UP SIT interacts with family of Hathras gang-rape victim, records statements

The special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the brutal ‘gang-rape’ case in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh reached village Boolgarhi and interacted with the family members of the victim on Thursday. The SIT also visited the crime spot and recorded statements of villagers relevant to the case, said officials.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been put in force in Hathras district to prevent unlawful assembly of people.

The administration has also barred the entry of media in the village claiming it might be declared a Covid-19 containment zone if some of the on-duty cops showing symptoms of coronavirus are found to be positive for the disease.

“We have asked these cops to get themselves tested and if they test positive, the village might be declared a quarantine zone and thus entry of outsiders including media has been stopped on apprehension of Covid-19” stated Praveen Kumar, district magistrate, Hathras.

On 14th September, a 19 year old woman from the village was allegedly gang-raped by four accused, now in custody. The girl was first admitted to JN medical college in Aligarh but was shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi last Monday as her condition deteriorated. However, she could not be saved and breathed her last on Tuesday morning at the hospital.

Uttar Pradesh police was accused of hurriedly organising her cremation at 3am on Wednesday against her family’s wish to take her body home and cremate her the following morning.

The state government constituted a SIT headed by senior IPS officer Bhagwan Swaroop, secretary of home department to probe the case. Two other members of SIT are deputy IG Chandra Prakash and Poonam, the commandant of 15th battalion PAC Agra. The SIT is to submit its report within a week.

“The SIT headed by Bhagwan Swaroop and two other members has reached Hathras and was in the village on Thursday to interact with family members of the girl, who was gang raped. The SIT is recording statements and has also visited the crime scene,” stated district magistrate of Hathras, Praveen Kumar.

Meanwhile Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s vehicles were stopped by the police at Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district while on its way to Hathras citing the prohibitory orders in place in the district.

Praveen Kumar said that according to the medical report, there was no injury on the private parts of the victim; therefore, nothing can be said conclusively about gang-rape, the samples have been sent to the forensic science lab in Agra.

“Report from the forensic science lab at Agra might be obtained in three days and that will be conclusive evidence of gang-rape,” said the DM, Hathras, Praveen Kumar.