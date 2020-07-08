UP STF picks up gangster Vikas Dubey’s brother-in-law and nephew from MP

Gangster Vikas Dubey has evaded arrest so far despite a massive manhunt by the Uttar Pradesh policec. (HT PHOTO)

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s brother-in-law Gyanendra Nigam (46), and his son were picked by special task force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police with assistance from Madhya Pradesh cops from Shahdol, 592 kilometres east of Bhopal on Wednesday, police said.

Dubey, who is the main accused in murder of eight policemen in Kanpur last week has been on the run and has evaded arrest so far despite a massive manhunt.

Shahdol, superintendent of police, Satyendra Shukla said, “A resident of Kanpur Gyanendra Nigam was co-accused with Vikas Dubey in murder cases of BJP leader Santosh Shukla and Vikas’s cousin Dinesh Dubey in Uttar Pradesh. Later, Nigam was acquitted in both the cases.”

“After acquittal, Nigam shifted to Budhar in Shahdol 15 years ago and started business of selling cattle feed and coal. The UP STF found that Nigam possessed certain properties which were purchased in the name of Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa alias Sonu,” said Shukla.

Another police officer who did not want to be named said, “Gyanendra Nigam used to look after accounts and properties of Vikash Dubey.”

Talking to local media persons before being taken to Kanpur by the UP STF Nigam said he had no connection with his sister Richa and brother-in-law Vikas.

Nigam claimed that he had parted way with Vikas Dubey after the latter entered the world of crime. “I snapped all ties with him 15 years ago. I don’t know why UP STF has picked my son and myself,” said Nigam.

After the incident in UP in which 8 policemen were killed, Madhya Pradesh police has been put on alert. Checking has been intensified in MP-UP border areas in Vindhya and Chambal regions, said Chanchal Shekhar, Inspector General of Police, Rewa.