UP to have 35k Covid vaccine storage centres under CCTV watch: Adityanath

UP to have 35k Covid vaccine storage centres under CCTV watch: Adityanath

Adityanath also asked officials concerned to put in place safe storage facilities by December 15 and bringing all of them under CCTV camera vigil.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 19:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has ordered a foolproof work plan for secure storage and cold chain for prospective Covid vaccines. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh would set up 35,000 centres for the Covid-19 vaccine and all of them would be put under CCTV camera vigil, chief minister Adityanath said on Wednesday.

Besides, all vaccine carrier vehicles will have GPS (global positioning system) trackers.

He tasked the health and home departments with preparing a foolproof work plan for secure storage and cold chain for prospective Covid vaccines, eliminating any possibility of misuse of the vaccine.

In his third dedicated meeting on the vaccine, he also said, “The vaccine is likely to come in the near future. Considering this, the home department and the health department together should make a foolproof work plan for the safe, secure storage of the vaccine and maintenance of the cold chain. Make sure that under any circumstances, there’s no misuse of the vaccine.”



“Use the previous experience of rubella and measles vaccination programmes carried out in the state,” he said.

Reminding them of the deadline, the chief minister asked the officials concerned to put in place safe storage facilities by December 15 and bringing all of them under CCTV camera vigil.

A press statement by the state government also said the central government conducted a training for master trainers for the vaccination and the chief minister observed it virtually.

Adityanath said that the state government was working in all seriousness for Covid-19 vaccine storage as the government was committed towards saving people from the pandemic.

