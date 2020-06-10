Sections
Home / India News / UP woman kills her five-year-old son in trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj

UP woman kills her five-year-old son in trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj

Late Tuesday night, the woman killed her five-year-old son Rishi with a spade and was going to throw the body in a nearby well when her cousin spotted her.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 13:11 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

Image for representation: The boy was pronounced dead by the doctors at a nearby hospital. (File photo)

In a shocking incident, a woman killed her five-year-old son using a spade on late Tuesday night at Kanauja Kala village under Phulpur police station of trans-Ganga area in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The woman was going to throw the body in the well when she was spotted by her kin. The accused is reported to have been suffering from mental illness and has been taken into custody, police said.

According to reports, the accused was married to an auto driver and had three sons with him. She was presently living with her parents at Kanauja village. Late Tuesday night, she killed her five-year-old son with a spade and was going to throw the body in a nearby well when her cousin spotted her.

Other family members rushed to the scene when the cousin raised an alarm and caught the woman. The boy was pronounced dead by the doctors at a nearby hospital.



Superintendent of police, trans-Ganga, NK Singh said primary questioning suggests that she was suffering from some mental illness. An FIR has been lodged in this connection and the child’s body has been sent for autopsy.

