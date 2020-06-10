UP woman kills her five-year-old son in trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj

Image for representation: The boy was pronounced dead by the doctors at a nearby hospital. (File photo)

In a shocking incident, a woman killed her five-year-old son using a spade on late Tuesday night at Kanauja Kala village under Phulpur police station of trans-Ganga area in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The woman was going to throw the body in the well when she was spotted by her kin. The accused is reported to have been suffering from mental illness and has been taken into custody, police said.

Also read: Panic among locals after locusts attack villages of Koraon area of Prayagraj

According to reports, the accused was married to an auto driver and had three sons with him. She was presently living with her parents at Kanauja village. Late Tuesday night, she killed her five-year-old son with a spade and was going to throw the body in a nearby well when her cousin spotted her.

Also read: Furious after married daughter elopes with lover, father hacks 2 to death

Other family members rushed to the scene when the cousin raised an alarm and caught the woman. The boy was pronounced dead by the doctors at a nearby hospital.

Superintendent of police, trans-Ganga, NK Singh said primary questioning suggests that she was suffering from some mental illness. An FIR has been lodged in this connection and the child’s body has been sent for autopsy.