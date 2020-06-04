Uproar after J&K govt expresses ‘intention’ of opening schools amid Covid pandemic

Parents of school students in Kashmir are aghast, many say that the decision is not only idiotic but will prove extremely dangerous, putting children’s lives at stake. (AFP)

There is widespread resentment in Jammu and Kashmir against the school education department after it recently expressed the government’s ‘intention’ to reopen schools in mid-June amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After backlash, the administration stated that the instructions were issued to only ensure sanitization of school premises in view of Covid-19 and not to open schools.

Parents of school students in Kashmir are aghast, many say that the decision is not only idiotic but will prove extremely dangerous, putting children’s lives at stake.

“What is the logic of opening schools when every day more than 100 people are testing positive for Covid-19. Even the shops and markets are still closed. How can we put the life of our children in risk,” said Ateeqa Begum, 45, mother of three school-going children.

“Are the officials okay with making our children soft targets? It seems some officials want to score some points for their own benefits,” she said.

On Monday, School Education Department’s Director Finance in a communiqué stated that the ‘government intends to re-open schools in mid of June’ and asked the concerned authorities to ensure all safety measures to arrest the spread of coronavirus among students and teachers.

“In this connection, necessary instructions may be circulated to the heads of all government schools to provide a pair of reusable mask and a pair of hand gloves to every student and ensure availability of bulk hand sanitiser and liquid soap dispenser at the entry point of each school,” the communication, directed to directors of school education of Jammu and Kashmir divisions stated.

People on social media were also wary of the decision which comes at a time when the number of Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir has crossed 2,700 and the death toll has reached 33.

“Reopening of schools is not as easy as it is made to appear. One thing is clear, parents will never risk the lives of their children by sending them to schools in the middle of the worsening coronavirus crisis, no matter how much “academic loss” it entails or whatever it means,” said Faheem Aslam, a Srinagar resident.

“While babus are out with circulars suggesting reopening of Kashmir schools this month, they are mum on explaining the rationale behind rushing through the decision to the anguished parents… Expecting school children to undertake social distancing and follow safety protocols, when top officers and doctors are falling prey to the deadly virus, is nothing but idiocy,” he said.

Calls to commissioner secretary education Asgar Samoon and director school education Younis Malik went unanswered. Advisor to Lt Governor, KK Sharma said in a statement said that J&K government has not taken any decision to open schools on June 15. “However instructions have been issued to schools to ensure sanitization of school premises in view of Covid 19,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office, said in a tweet that he has asked the J&K administration to defer the decision of opening schools. “Have spoken to #JammuAndKashmir UT Government and suggested that decisions regarding 1) Vehicle Registeration Tax and 2) Reopening of schools may be deferred,” he tweeted.