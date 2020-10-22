Sections
Home / India News / Angry that father would beat her mother, teen girl beats him to death: Police

Angry that father would beat her mother, teen girl beats him to death: Police

The 16-year-old then surrendered before the police, the officials said.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:57 IST

By Shruti Tomar, Hindustan Times Bhopal

The girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Thursday afternoon and is currently undergoing counselling as she is in a state of trauma. (Photo @bhopal_police)

Upset over the repeated torture of her mother, a 16-year-old allegedly attacked her father with an iron rod and beat him to death in Bairasia area of Bhopal on Wednesday night, said police. The man was 43 years old.

The minor girl then surrendered before the police, the officials said

“During interrogation on Thursday, the girl said her father used to work as a labourer. He was a habitual drinker and used to beat her mother in an intoxicated state almost daily. The girl said neighbours used to mock them about the family feud. She was upset over the physical torture her mother was subjected to by her father as she told us, “ said KK Verma, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Bairasia.

“On Wednesday evening, the man returned to the house and started abusing his wife. The girl couldn’t control her anger and attacked him with an iron rod. He fell down. The girl then picked up a stick and continued to hit her father on his head. The man died on the spot. Later, neighbours informed the police but the girl herself surrendered before the police,” said Verma.

The girl’s mother registered her statement with police and shared the same story, said the police officer.

The girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Thursday afternoon and is currently undergoing counselling as she is in a state of trauma. She would be produced before the juvenile board after counselling, said the police officer.

