Upset over police attacks, Nagaland doctors observe 24-hour strike

Following the attack on Dr Atoka Wotsa, the state government had constituted a three-member inquiry committee on August 23 and directed it to submit its report within seven days. (Photo @KahosheWotsa)

Health services across Nagaland remained affected on Wednesday due to a 24-hour complete shutdown declared by doctors in the state in protest against police atrocities against them.

All medical services in government and private hospitals across the state except emergency services were affected by the shutdown called by Nagaland In-Service Doctors’ Association (NIDA) from 6 am on Wednesday till 6 am Thursday.

“All the emergency services are functioning and indoor patients in hospitals are being taken care of. Things will come back to normal from Thursday morning,” said Dr Vizolie Suokhrie, principal director, health and family welfare, Nagaland.

Doctors in Nagaland are upset and angry at alleged attacks by security personnel on three doctors since April this year with the last incident taking place on August 21.

“In spite of the barbaric assault by erring police personnel on Dr Nosezol Sezo on April 3 at Dimapur and Dr Mongshithung on April 17 at Wokha, NIDA as a matured organization has refrained from taking any drastic action, keeping in mind the sacred responsibility of public health as its top priority,” NIDA said in a release issued on Monday.

“The brutal attack on Dr Atoka Wotsa on the night of August 21 by some Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel goes to show that the concerned authority has not taken any corrective measures in disciplining its personnel,” the released signed by NIDA president Dr Ritu Thurr and secretary Dr Ahu Shekhose added.

The association expressed confidence in the state government’s assurance to expedite inquiry into the attacks within four days and requested to implement the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, which was promulgated on April 22 in the state.

Following the attack on Dr Wotsa, the state government had constituted a three-member inquiry committee on August 23 and directed it to submit its report within seven days.

Nagaland has recorded 3778 cases of Covid-19 till Wednesday with 8 deaths and 2611 recoveries.