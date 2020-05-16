Sections
Home / India News / UPSRTC chief denies charging exorbitant rates for taxis from Delhi airport

UPSRTC chief denies charging exorbitant rates for taxis from Delhi airport

Shekhar said once the passengers complete their quarantine they can go home in their own vehicles or hire taxis they are available.

Updated: May 16, 2020 16:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPSRTC chief said the UPSRTC remains committed to serving the people. (PTI Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has set up a three-member committee that has been asked to submit a report within 24 hours following news that it was charging a minimum of Rs 10,000 for a taxi ride from Delhi Airport to Noida and Ghaziabad.

UPSRTC’s Managing Director Raj Shekhar denied that the corporation was charging such high rates.

“There have been reports in the social media that the UPSRTC is charging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,00 to ferry passengers from the Delhi airport to Noida and Ghaziabad. I would like to inform everybody that all services so far from the airport to Ghaziabad and Nodia have been free and no one has been charged.”

“Under Covid-19 protocol, passengers coming from the airport are received by district officials and they are screened at quarantine centres and they undergo a health check up and documentation is completed. They are then sent to their homes in line with the protocol,” he said.



Shekhar said once the passengers complete their quarantine they can go home in their own vehicles or hire taxis they are available.

“If taxis are not available and if the administration feels that they number of people is large, then UPSRTC buses can be deployed to transport them.…Or if they want to travel in taxis within a 250-km range …. A three-member panel has been set up to look into the matter and decide within 24 hours as to what all amendments have to be done.”

Shekhar said the UPSRTC remains committed to serving the people.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Over 5.64 lakh migrants brought back to UP in 449 trains so far: Report
May 16, 2020 18:07 IST
20-year-old killed as truck rams into bike in Gurdaspur
May 16, 2020 18:05 IST
Gurdaspur Cooperative Bank launches mobile ATM van
May 16, 2020 18:02 IST
Greeks return to beaches in heatwave, but keep their umbrellas apart
May 16, 2020 17:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.