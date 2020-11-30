Sections
Urmila Matondkar to join Shiv Sena on December 1: Sanjay Raut

The actor’s formal entry is expected to take place at Matoshree in the presence of Thackeray and his son and minister Aaditya

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 12:27 IST

By Swapnil Rawal, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Actor Urmila Matondkar. (HT file)

After an abrupt end to her political journey with the Congress last year, actor Urmila Matondkar is set to begin her second innings with Shiv Sena. The 46-year-old actor is set to join the Uddhav Thackeray-led party on December 1.

Shiv Sena leader and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said Matondkar will formally join Sena on Tuesday. Her formal entry is expected to take place at Matoshree in the presence of Thackeray and his son and minister Aaditya.

“She [Urmila Matondkar] is a Shiv Sainik only. She will join the party by tomorrow. Our mahila aghadi is getting stronger,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai on Monday.

Sena insiders say the party has already nominated Matondkar for one of the 12 governor nominated seats in the state legislative council.

Matondkar had contested Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai North constituency on a Congress ticket in 2019 but lost against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Gopal Shetty. She later quit the party in September 2019, stating her efforts to work for the betterment of the party did not find support.

Matondkar will be an additional resource for the Sena to put out its messages on a national level, said party insiders, as she is a well-known face nationally who has a good social connect with Maharashtra.

