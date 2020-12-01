Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Actor Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of party chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Actor Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of party chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Matondkar had last year resigned from the Congress party, a key ally of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. She had cited inaction on the part of key functionaries of Mumbai Congress as the reason of her resignation.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 14:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Party insiders said that Matondkar is a well-known face nationally, has a good social connect within Maharashtra and will become an additional voice for the party on issues. (ANI Photo)

Actor Urmila Matondkar on Tuesday joined Shiv Sena in presence of party president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Matondkar had unsuccessfully contested last year’s Lok Sabha polls on Congress ticket from Mumbai North constituency.

“She (Urmila Matondkar) may join Shiv Sena tomorrow. She is a Shivsainik. We are happy that she is joining the Shiv Sena. This will strengthen the party’s ‘mahila aghadi’,” Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut had earlier said on Monday.

Matondkar had last year resigned from the Congress party, a key ally of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. She had cited inaction on the part of key functionaries of Mumbai Congress as the reason of her resignation.



 

According to party insiders, the Sena has already proposed Matondkar’s name for one of the 12 Governor-nominated seats in the state legislative council.

Senior Shiv Sena leaders said that the leadership was impressed with the manner in which Matondkar took on actor Kangana Ranaut when the latter and the party were locked in a war of words after Ranaut equated Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Matondkar will be an additional resource for the Sena to put out its messages on a national level. Party insiders said that Matondkar is a well-known face nationally, has a good social connect within Maharashtra and will become an additional voice for the party on issues.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s terror arsenal: Intel
Dec 02, 2020 05:30 IST
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Dec 01, 2020 14:05 IST
Serum Institute says its vaccine candidate Covishield safe and immunogenic
Dec 01, 2020 13:21 IST
‘Owe great debt to farmers,’ says Rahul Gandhi as he slams Centre
Dec 01, 2020 12:47 IST

latest news

BSF officer killed in firing by Pakistani troops along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
Dec 01, 2020 14:03 IST
World AIDS Day 2020: History and significance
Dec 01, 2020 13:57 IST
Pandemic effect: Canada facing all-time high deficit of C$381 billion
Dec 01, 2020 13:57 IST
ENG v SA: De Kock, Rabada up for English challenge at home
Dec 01, 2020 14:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.