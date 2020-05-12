US CDC provides $3.6 million to support Covid-19 response in India

The CDC will work with local partners to assist in the development of a strong public health workforce to support India’s capacity to respond to the current pandemic and future threats. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide $3.6 million to assist the Indian government’s response to the Covid-19 epidemic, including prevention and preparedness activities in the country.

This initial tranche of funding from the CDC aims to strengthen and support the Indian government’s efforts to increase laboratory capacity for SARS-COV-2 testing, including molecular diagnostics and serology, said a statement issued by the US embassy on Tuesday.

The funding will also be used to support the development of infection prevention and control (IPC) centres of excellence that can improve the ability of hospital networks to detect Covid-19 and strengthen local health systems through enhanced surveillance and monitoring.

The CDC will work with local partners to assist in the development of a strong public health workforce to support India’s capacity to respond to the current pandemic and future threats.

“The scope of support will include planning for health emergency operations centres to further strengthen public health emergency management capacities. In addition, the CDC India program will provide technical assistance for the government of India’s ongoing crisis emergency and risk communication efforts,” the statement said.

Since early January, the CDC’s India office has collaborated with sub-national and national government bodies to support the Covid-19 response. These efforts have focused on laboratory strengthening, infection prevention and control, health workforce development, emergency management, risk communication, and community engagement.

The CDC has conducted training courses across India for healthcare administrators, physicians, nurses, and hospital staff on preparedness and response, infection prevention, laboratory operations, and field epidemiology to equip frontline workers with skills to collect, analyse and interpret data, and contribute to evidence-based decisions.

The goal of the CDC’s global health response to Covid-19 is to limit human-to-human transmission and minimise the pandemic’s impact through partnerships with country and non-governmental partners to mitigate vulnerabilities.

The CDC has a long-standing technical collaboration with India’s health ministry to control HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, eradicate polio, and prepare responses to influenza and other pandemic diseases. Over the past two decades, this partnership has deepened mutual cooperation through the exchange of scientific knowledge and technology.

In India, US government agencies, including the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the CDC and other department of health and human services agencies, have provided more than $1.4 billion in health assistance and nearly $2.8 billion in total assistance over the last 20 years.