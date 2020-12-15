Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / US court terminates $100 million lawsuit against PM Modi, Amit Shah

US court terminates $100 million lawsuit against PM Modi, Amit Shah

The suit was filed on September 19, 2019, days before Modi’s historic “Howdy, Modi!” event in Houston, Texas. It challenged the Indian Parliament’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir that abrogated the special privileges of the state.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 13:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Washington

The case was terminated by Judge Andrew S Hanen of the US District Court in Texas on October 22. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

A US court has dismissed a $100 million lawsuit filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the litigants - a separatist Kashmir Khalistan outfit and two associates - failed to appear before it at two scheduled hearings.

The suit was filed on September 19, 2019, days before Modi’s historic “Howdy, Modi!” event in Houston, Texas. It challenged the Indian Parliament’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir that abrogated the special privileges of the state and carved out two union territories and sought a compensation of $100 million from Modi, Shah and Lt. Gen. Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon.

Dhillon is currently serving as the Director-General Defence Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff under the Chief of Defence Staff.

“Other than that attempted service,” Kashmir Khalistan Referendum Front “have done nothing to prosecute this case”, and have now failed to appear at two duly set Scheduling Conferences, US District Court Southern District of Texas Judge Frances H Stacy said in his order dated October 6 and recommended that the case be dismissed.



The case was terminated by Judge Andrew S Hanen of the US District Court in Texas on October 22.

Apart from the Kashmir Khalistan Referendum Front, the other two complainants have not been identified, other than the acronyms ‘TFK’ and ‘SMS’. The suing party was represented by separatist lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The Indian Parliament passed legislation last year changing the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, modifying provisions that have been an obstacle to economic development and promoted a sense of separatism.

Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by US President Donald Trump, had addressed a crowd of over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the “Howdy, Modi!” event in Houston on September 22, 2019.

As per court records, Kashmir Khalistan Referendum Front was able to serve the summons to Modi, Shah and Dhillon at the Indian Consulate in Houston on February 18, 2020.

A conference was set by the court for August 2. A second conference was scheduled on October 6.

Judge Stacy said that representatives of the Kashmir Khalistan Referendum Front failed to appear for the conference as such he recommended that the lawsuit be dismissed. Two weeks later, Judge Hanen terminated the case.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Parties not in favour of Parliament session, says Centre; Opposition denies
by HT Correspondent
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February
by Faisal Malik | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Aam Aadmi Party will fight Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, says Arvind Kejriwal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar

latest news

Government frees up hospital beds as Covid-19 cases drop in West Bengal
by Joydeep Thakur
46%of faculty in Indian colleges striving hard to manage teaching during Covid-19: QS report
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Parties not in favour of Parliament session, says Centre; Opposition denies
by HT Correspondent
UK unemployment rate highest since 2016 as pandemic impact worsens
by Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.