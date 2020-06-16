US donates first tranche of 100 ventilators to India

New Delhi: The US government on Tuesday donated the first shipment of 100 state-of-the-art ventilators valued at almost $1.2 million to India to assist in its fight against Covid-19.

The donation is part of President Donald Trump’s offer of critical supplies in response to India’s urgent needs, the US embassy said in a statement.

The ventilators, made in the US, use leading edge technology and are compact and deployable. They will provide India with flexibility in treating patients affected by the Coronavirus, the statement said.

The ventilators, part of the 200 machines the US intends to provide to India, were donated through the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

USAID is working closely with Indian health ministry, Indian Red Cross Society and other stakeholders in both countries to assist in the delivery, transportation and placement of the ventilators in select healthcare facilities across the country.

At an event to commemorate the arrival of the ventilators in India, US ambassador Kenneth Juster said: “The Covid-19 pandemic poses an unprecedented global health threat. It is only through partnership and cooperation that we will be able to ensure a healthy future for people across the world.

“In this spirit, the US is pleased to provide the people of India with a donation of ventilators, made possible by the generosity of the American people and the innovation of American private industry.”

USAID is also funding a support package for the ventilators that includes accompanying equipment, medical supplies, technical assistance and service plans.

This donation builds on the $9.5 million that USAID and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have committed to India in response to the pandemic. The assistance is helping to strengthen clinical care, disseminate essential health messages and improve disease surveillance.

The US has been the world’s largest provider of bilateral assistance in healthcare. Since 2009, it has provided more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance worldwide.

Trump first announced the plan to donate the ventilators through a tweet on May 16, when he said the two sides were also working on developing a vaccine for Covid-19. The donation of ventilators also figured during Trump’s phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month.