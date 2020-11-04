Sections
US Election 2020: Doordarshan rolls out 14-hour live coverage

DD has enlisted 22 guests, reporters on the ground to cover the election

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 08:22 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent US President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (AFP)

Doordarshan (DD) is rolling out a 14-hour live coverage of the ongoing US Presidential elections in the public broadcaster’s bid to expand its global footprint.

DD has enlisted 22 guests, reporters on the ground, as the pubcaster aims to cover the election – held once in four years -- from coast to coast, people familiar with the matter said.

The channel is holding live debates with the guests to discuss the importance of the US Presidential elections and play up the Indian angle in one of the most vibrant democracies in the world.

“The channel is number one as far as the reach is concerned. Gradually, it is increasing its footprints in east Asia and Asia-Pacific regions,” said a person familiar with the matter.



“DD India has consolidated its position as an ideal platform to articulate the country’s voice on the world stage, thanks to an array of special programming that will be broadcast soon. The programmes will project the country’s soft power abroad along with narrating the new India growth story to the global audience,” the person added.

Several other international initiatives are also in the works to further the pubcaster’s aim to reach a broader international audience.

“DD India has come up with a template for current affairs programmes, as the country seeks to project its views to the global audience on international topics,” said the person mentioned above.

“The channel aims to provide an alternative narrative to the Indian story and global headlines on a daily basis and seeks to emerge as the nation’s voice on the world stage,” he added.

