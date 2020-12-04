US envoy expresses gratitude to Indian Navy on Navy Day for hosting Malabar Exercises

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster has extended greetings to the Indian Navy on Navy Day and expressed gratitude for hosting Malabar Exercise (Twitter)

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster has extended greetings to the Indian Navy on Navy Day and expressed gratitude for hosting Malabar Exercise.

Taking to Twitter, Juster said, “On behalf of the US Mission in India, a very happy #NavyDay to @IndianNavy. We thank you for hosting the US, Japan, and Australia for this year’s successful Malabar Exercise and look forward to continued growth in the #USIndiaDefense partnership. Sham No Varunah!”

The 24th edition of the Malabar series of multilateral naval exercises concluded in the Arabian Sea in two phases on November 20 with navies of India, America, Japan, and Australia taking part in it.

Seen as the coming together of four navies against growing hegemonic tendencies of China in oceans, a senior commander of the Indian Navy had said the Malabar-2020 wargames have shown an “extraordinary degree of interoperability” among the four participating forces.

Every year, December 4 is celebrated as the Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.