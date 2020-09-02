Sections
Home / India News / US-India trade deal can be finalised before or soon after Presidential polls: Piyush Goyal

US-India trade deal can be finalised before or soon after Presidential polls: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal hoped that the two countries can move to the next stage of larger engagement for a free trade agreement.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 05:37 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Piyush Goyal said that he is in touch with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo )

The “whole package” of the US-India trade deal is almost ready and it can be finalised when the local political situation in the United States is conducive, Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

Goyal said that he is in touch with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and both the countries agree that the deal can be concluded before or soon after the Presidential elections in November.

“The whole package is near ready and can be finalised at any time when the local political situation in the US permits them to. India believes that it has to be a win-win situation for both India and US,” Goyal said during the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum’s third Annual Leadership Summit.

“I spoke with Ambassador Lighthizer. We agree that we can look at doing it before elections also or soon after. I am open to signing up tomorrow,” Goyal said.



He further said that it is in favour of India and the US to deepen their strategic partnership with the trade deal.

“It is in the interest of India and US to deepen our strategic partnership with this trade deal. It will open the doors to starting a dialogue on a larger bilateral engagement,” the Union minister said.

Goyal hoped that the two countries can move to the next stage of larger engagement for a free trade agreement.

Earlier on Monday, external affairs minister S Jaishankar had an interactive session with former US envoy to India Timothy Roemer, at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 01, 2020 23:43 IST
90% of those killed by Covid in India are older than 40, 69% are men
Sep 02, 2020 03:10 IST
70% of BJP’s poll campaign will be physical: Sushil Modi
Sep 02, 2020 05:03 IST
US says it won’t join global effort to find Covid-19 vaccine
Sep 02, 2020 04:08 IST

latest news

NASA congratulates Indian astronomers on Star Galaxy discovery
Sep 02, 2020 06:17 IST
Facebook sends world a warning with threat to Australian news
Sep 02, 2020 05:55 IST
Bangladesh High Commission to hold special condolence meet to honour Pranab Mukherjee
Sep 02, 2020 05:47 IST
India calls out Pakistan for motivating false propaganda on social media
Sep 02, 2020 05:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.