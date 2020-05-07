Sections
Home / India News / US special envoy to visit India, Qatar, Pakistan to revive Afghan peace talks

US special envoy to visit India, Qatar, Pakistan to revive Afghan peace talks

Last month, Khalilzad spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and welcomed India’s engagement in regional and international efforts for lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

Updated: May 07, 2020 07:18 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh, Washington

United States special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad (Reuters file photo)

United States special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, will visit India to discuss the important role of New Delhi in sustainable peace in Kabul and the region, the State Department said on Wednesday.

“In New Delhi, he (Ambassador Khalilzad) will meet with Indian officials to discuss the important role of India in sustainable peace in Afghanistan and the region,” the State Department said on Wednesday.

Last month, Khalilzad spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and welcomed India’s engagement in regional and international efforts for lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

The State Department said Khalilzad departed on Tuesday and will first visit the Qatari capital Doha to press full implementation of the U.S.-Taliban agreement the two sides signed in February.



During his tour, Khalilzad will also visit Pakistan. In Islamabad, the US envoy will meet with Pakistani officials and also discuss the Afghan peace process. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India records 10,000 Covid-19 cases in 3 days, total crosses 50,000
May 07, 2020 07:44 IST
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
May 07, 2020 02:19 IST
US firm Gilead in talks with Indian drug companies to produce remdesivir
May 07, 2020 07:10 IST
Imran Khan claims India could launch ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan
May 07, 2020 05:50 IST

latest news

‘Very insulting’: Trump vetoes measure limiting his war powers in Iran
May 07, 2020 07:34 IST
Jio phone users to soon get their own Aarogya Setu app
May 07, 2020 07:41 IST
Pompeo welcomes new Iraq government, extends Iran sanctions waiver
May 07, 2020 07:27 IST
Here are the people Facebook selected that can overrule Zuckerberg
May 07, 2020 07:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.