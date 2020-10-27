Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan

US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan

“The US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty,” Pompeo said while issuing a joint statement after the 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 15:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talks to India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar after a joint news conference with India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and U.S. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, following their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (REUTERS)

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Tuesday offered his support to India as he mentioned the killing of Indian Army soldiers in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley after a clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in June this year.

“We visited the National War Memorial to honour brave men and women of Indian armed forces who sacrificed for the world’s largest democracy, including 20 killed by PLA in Galwan Valley. The US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty,” Pompeo said while issuing a joint statement after the 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue.

Cornering China, Pompeo said, “The US and India are taking steps to strengthen our cooperation against all manner of threats and not just those posed by the Chinese Communist Party. Last year, we have expanded our cooperation on cyber issues, our navies have held joint exercises in the Indian Ocean.”

Pompeo accused China’s ruling party of not following the rule of law and transparency. “Our leaders and citizens see with increasing clarity that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is no friend to democracy, rule of law, transparency... I’m glad to say India and the US are taking all steps to strengthen cooperation against all threats and not just those posed by CCP.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Oct 27, 2020 15:09 IST
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Oct 27, 2020 13:45 IST
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Oct 27, 2020 15:06 IST
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Oct 27, 2020 13:28 IST

latest news

‘Love it’: Hrithik Roshan comments on ex-wife Sussanne’s birthday post
Oct 27, 2020 15:10 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to cast votes using EVM, VVPAT
Oct 27, 2020 15:07 IST
AB De Villiers skips Big Bash but open to future Brisbane return
Oct 27, 2020 15:07 IST
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch
Oct 27, 2020 14:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.