Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week for 2+2 talks

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week for 2+2 talks

This will be the third edition of the India-US 2+2 that with India hosting the first in 2018 in New Delhi; the United States hosted the second in Washington DC in 201.9.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 03:30 IST

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and defence secretary Mark Esper. (Reuters file photo)

India and the United States will hold their third 2+2 ministerial meeting in New Delhi next week, the US said Tuesday.

The state secretary Mike Pompeo and the defence chief of US Mike Esper will travel to New Delhi for day-long in-person meetings, rare given the Covid-19 pandemic and the global shift to virtual interactions, with their Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh on October 27.

“Secretary Pompeo and I will be there next week,” Secretary Esper said at Atlantic Council, a think tank, responding to a question about the upcoming 2+2. “It’s our second two plus two with the Indians, the third ever for the United States and India and it’s very important.”

He added: “India will well be the most consequential partner for us, I think, in the Indo-Pacific for sure, in the century, and look it’s the world’s largest democracy, a very capable country, very talented people, and they face off every day, the Chinese aggression in the Himalayas, specifically along that line of actual control.”

This will be the third edition of the India-US 2+2 that with India hosting the first in 2018 in New Delhi; the United States hosted the second in Washington DC in 201.9.

An official announcement with detailed itinerary of the meeting and agenda was expected shortly.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Lockdown gone, Covid-19 virus hasn’t, cautions PM Modi
Oct 21, 2020 01:16 IST
Law violations cannot be condoned under pretext of human rights : India to UNHCHR chief
Oct 20, 2020 23:46 IST
DRDO tweaks manual for ‘self-reliance’ push
Oct 21, 2020 00:39 IST
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
Oct 20, 2020 19:53 IST

latest news

US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
Oct 21, 2020 03:30 IST
US reports about 300,000 more deaths than usual during Covid-19 pandemic: CDC
Oct 21, 2020 03:14 IST
Here’s why Google shares rose after US antitrust suit
Oct 21, 2020 03:07 IST
Wall Street shares close higher on stimulus hopes
Oct 21, 2020 02:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.