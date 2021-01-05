Sections
US welcomes India to UN Security Council, looks forward to working together

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 08:20 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by NIlavro Ghosh, Washington US

Earlier on Monday, the Indian national flag was installed at United National Security Council (UNSC) stakeout as India assumed the membership of the UN body for the eighth time as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN body for the 2021-22 period. (REUTERS)

The United States welcomed India to the United Nations Security Council and said it looks forward to working over the shared interests towards a peaceful, secure India-Pacific, said the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US Department of State on Monday.

In a tweet, the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA), wrote, “A new year brings new opportunities to strengthen relationships with old friends and partners.”

The tweet added, “We welcome India to the UN Security Council and look forward to working with @IndiaUNNewYork (Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York) to advance our shared interests in a more peaceful, secure Indo-Pacific and world.”

Earlier on Monday, the Indian national flag was installed at United National Security Council (UNSC) stakeout as India assumed the membership of the UN body for the eighth time as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN body for the 2021-22 period.

“As India assumes the membership of the Security Council for the eighth time, it is an honour for me as the Permanent Representative of India to take part in today’s flag installation ceremony,” said TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India during the ceremony.

“We will use our tenure to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security. India will be a voice for the developing world. We will not shy away from raising our voice against the common enemies of humanity like terrorism,” he added.

