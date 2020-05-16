Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / US will donate ventilators to help India fight Covid-19: Trump

US will donate ventilators to help India fight Covid-19: Trump

US President also tweeted that the nations are working closely on developing a vaccine.

Updated: May 16, 2020 01:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

US president tweeted that India and US will fight closely to defeat the pandemic. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that United States will donate ventilators to India to help the country fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US president tweeted, “I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!”

Donald Trump said both nations stand with each other in order to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. He also said in his tweet that US and India are cooperating to develop a vaccine. He remains hopeful that both nations will stand together to beat the ‘invisible enemy’.

India had also earlier supplied large shipments of hydroxychloroquine to help US fight Covid-19.



US has seen most number of cases and fatalities due to Covid-19. It has recorded more than 87,000 deaths and 14 lakh cases. India crossed China as the nation recorded over 81,500 cases with 2,6489 deaths due to Covid-19. Globally, more than 3 lakh people have died from the disease which originated in Wuhan, China.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana miffed over migrants’ entry into state from Punjab
May 16, 2020 01:12 IST
Cancer patient, govt doctor’s father found positive in Panchkula
May 16, 2020 01:07 IST
Haryana Roadways receives lukewarm response on service resumption
May 16, 2020 01:04 IST
4 out of 6 containment zones in Chandigarh account for just 4% of total cases
May 16, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.