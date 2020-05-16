US will donate ventilators to help India fight Covid-19: Trump

US president tweeted that India and US will fight closely to defeat the pandemic. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that United States will donate ventilators to India to help the country fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US president tweeted, “I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!”

Donald Trump said both nations stand with each other in order to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. He also said in his tweet that US and India are cooperating to develop a vaccine. He remains hopeful that both nations will stand together to beat the ‘invisible enemy’.

India had also earlier supplied large shipments of hydroxychloroquine to help US fight Covid-19.

US has seen most number of cases and fatalities due to Covid-19. It has recorded more than 87,000 deaths and 14 lakh cases. India crossed China as the nation recorded over 81,500 cases with 2,6489 deaths due to Covid-19. Globally, more than 3 lakh people have died from the disease which originated in Wuhan, China.