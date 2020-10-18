Sections
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh: 9 killed, 32 injured in bus-SUV collision

Uttar Pradesh: 9 killed, 32 injured in bus-SUV collision

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 04:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Police officials said that the accident site was approximately 40 kilometres away from the district headquarters (ANI Photo)

At least nine people were killed and 32 injured when a state roadways bus collided with an SUV near a blind turn in Western UP’s Puranpur area in Pilibhit district around 4am on Saturday, police said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of the passengers who were killed in the accident.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, he directed district officials to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured.

Superintendent of police (Pilibhit) Jai Prakash Yadav said, “The bus was going to Puranpur from Lucknow and the SUV was coming from Puranpur when they collided. The bus rolled down from the road to a nearby field after the collision. A total of 50 passengers were travelling in both the vehicles.”



“In the accident,which took place early morning, nine persons were killed, while around 32 persons were injured,” he said. “Most of the passengers are from Pilibhit and nearby areas,” he added.

He added that the deceased include passengers of the bus as well as the jeep.

Police officials said that the accident site was approximately 40 kilometres away from the district headquarters

The officer added that the accident seemed to have occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver.

“Some of the passengers of the bus have informed us that the bus driver failed to see the SUV and collided with it. The matter will be probed,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Shakeel, 28, the driver of the bus, Gayadeen, 45, Kalavati, 40, Mohan Bahadur, 45, Deepa Vishvas, 50 and Shyam, 12. The identity of three others was yet to be ascertained, he said.

A local police team reached the spot within minutes and began rescue operations. The injured were rushed to hospital in Pilibhit and Bareilly district nearby.

The SP visited the hospitals where the injured were taken and asked them about their wellbeing.

(With agency inputs)

