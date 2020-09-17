Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls: BSP makes U-turn, decides to contest all 8 seats

Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls: BSP makes U-turn, decides to contest all 8 seats

This comes in contrast to the BSP’s earlier policy of not contesting the polls.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 20:56 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Lucknow

File photo: BSP Supremo Mayawati. (ANI)

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday decided to field candidates on all the eight assembly seats, bypolls to which are to be held later this year. This is in contrast to the BSP’s earlier policy of not contesting the polls. The decision was taken at a meeting of senior party leaders, under the chairmanship of party chief Mayawati in Delhi.

A senior party leader said, “The decision was taken in view of the 2022 assembly elections and the party wishes to revitalise its cadre by contesting the assembly by-election. The bypoll will also reflect the mood of the voters before the assembly election and the party will have ample time to strengthen itself after analyzing the bypoll results,” he said. Party sector in-charges were directed to announce the names of candidates after approval by the party president, he said.

On Wednesday, the BSP had announced the name of Kuldeep Sankhwar as party candidate on Ghatampur (Kanpur) assembly seat. A meeting of senior BSP leaders will be held on September 21 in the eight assembly segments to discuss the election strategy.

Also read: Union minister Harsimrat Badal resigns over Centre’s new farm bills

Meanwhile, the BSP expelled its chief sector in-charge of Chitrakoot division, Jitendra Sankhwar, on the charge of anti-party activities.

Of the eight assembly seats going to bypoll, six seats - Naugawan Sadat, Deoria, Ghatampur, Bulandshahar, Tundla and Bangaramu - were won by the BJP in the 2017 assembly polls while two constituencies – Malahani and Suar (Rampur) - were won by the Samajwadi Party.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Sep 17, 2020 21:43 IST
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Sep 17, 2020 20:25 IST
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
Sep 17, 2020 21:36 IST
On China, India is making a mistake | Opinion
Sep 17, 2020 21:46 IST

latest news

What the Israel-UAE-Bahrain accord means for India and the world
Sep 17, 2020 21:56 IST
England all-rounder David Willey tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 17, 2020 21:47 IST
Friends, not family, are key to human happiness. Here’s why
Sep 17, 2020 21:39 IST
Champs Mumbai keep the faith in openers Sharma, De Kock
Sep 17, 2020 21:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.